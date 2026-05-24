Jharsuguda: A newborn baby girl allegedly died after falling to the floor shortly after delivery at Palsada Primary Health Centre under Lakhanpur block in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district Sunday, with family members accusing hospital staff of “negligence”.

According to sources, a pregnant woman from Machida village was admitted to the health centre for delivery earlier in the day. She later gave birth to a baby girl at the facility.

The family alleged that during post-delivery handling, the newborn “slipped from the hands of hospital staff and fell onto the floor”. They claimed “the infant sustained serious injuries in the fall and died soon afterwards.”

Police from Rengali reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

No official statement had been issued by the hospital administration or police authorities till the filing of this report.

Locals have demanded a fair inquiry into the incident and strict action if negligence by hospital staff is established.