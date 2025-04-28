Bhubaneswar: Political leaders cutting across party lines including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and different socio-cultural organisations Monday paid homage to ‘Utkal Gourav’ Madhusudan Das on his 177th birth anniversary.

A large number of people from different walks of life gathered near the statue of Utkal Gourav at Raj Bhavan square and offered flowers in respect of Madhusudan Das, popularly known as Madhu Babu. He was the first Odia to get a MA degree from Calcutta University, first Odia to be a member of the Legislative Council and member of the Central Legislative Assembly.

Known as the pioneer in the field of industrial development and founder of Utkal Sammilani and architect of the Odia movement. He is also known as ‘Kula Brudha’ and Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, according to Odisha government’s website. He took a valiant stand for the unification of scattered Odia tracts.

Today is the birth anniversary of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das. The Odisha government offers its tributes to him on this occasion. He played a leading role in the formation of Odisha as a separate state. He was the pride of Odisha and played a key role in the industrialisation of the state.

Our government is working hard to meet the goals set by Madhu Babu. On Utkal Dibasa April 1, we observed the day at Madhu Babu’s birthplace at Satyabhamapur in Cuttack district, Chief Minister Majhi said after paying his tribute to Madhu Babu.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik posted on X, I pay my tributes to Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, a symbol of Odia pride, on his birth anniversary. His unparalleled contribution to the formation of a separate Odisha province, industrialisation of the state, and language protection is always a source of inspiration.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also visited Raj Bhavan Chhak and paid tribute to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das on his birth anniversary. We offer our tribute to Utkal Gourav on his birth anniversary. His efforts to formation of a separate Odisha state become a reality. His poems in Odia language to awaken Odisha people have its significance even today. We owe it all to him. His contribution is beyond limitations.

BJD leader Lekhshree Samantsinghar, former minister Ashok Panda and many others also offered floral tributes at the statue of Utkal Gourav at Raj Bhavan Square.

Apart from Utkal Mammilani and some other social organisations, political parties like Congress, BJD and BJP also held separate meetings in their respective party offices on the occasion of Madhu Sudan Das’s birth anniversary.

A separate function was also organised in the Odisha Assembly premises where Speaker Surama Padhy and many other lawmakers paid tribute to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das.

Odisha government has also planned a series of programmes to observe Madhu Babu’s birth anniversary throughout the day.

