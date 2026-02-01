Guwahati: A three-day ‘Odisha Parab’ in Guwahati is showcasing the eastern state’s heritage, culture and diverse tourism experiences with an aim to strengthen people-to-people relations, a statement said Sunday.

The ongoing event, which will conclude Monday, has been organised by the Odisha Tourism Department, in association with FICCI as the industry partner.

It is celebrating Odisha’s rich heritage, vibrant traditions, exquisite handicrafts, handlooms, authentic cuisine and diverse tourism experiences, while strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties between the eastern state and Assam, the statement said.

“The choice of Guwahati, widely regarded as the gateway to the Northeast, reflects Odisha’s strategic focus on deepening cultural and tourism engagement with the eastern and northeastern regions of the country, fostering greater connectivity, collaboration and mutual exchange,” it added.

Attending the inaugural ceremony, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Pravati Parida highlighted ‘Odisha Parab’ as a flagship cultural outreach initiative, aimed at presenting the state as an experiential destination that seamlessly blends culture, heritage, cuisine, nature and modern tourism infrastructure.

Assam Tourism commissioner-cum-secretary Diganta Barah emphasised the importance of inter-state collaboration in tourism promotion.

He appreciated Odisha’s initiative in showcasing its cultural and tourism strengths in Assam, noting the growing tourism linkages between the two states.

The organisers added that Odisha Parab is not merely a cultural festival, but a comprehensive tourism engagement platform that brings together artisans, performers, culinary experts, tour operators and institutional stakeholders under one roof.