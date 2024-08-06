Bhubaneswar: The passing out parade of the fourth batch of Agniveers will be held at INS Chilika in Odisha on Friday, an official statement said.

The parade marks the completion of training of 1,390 Agniveers, including 216 women cadets, who have undergone rigorous training.

The post-sunset ceremony will see the Agniveers take the ‘Antim Pag’ as they depart from INS Chilika. Additionally, 330 Coast Guard Naviks will also graduate at this event, the statement said.

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi will be the chief guest, while Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, will be the conducting officer of the parade.

The Defence Ministry noted that the event not only marks the successful completion of 16 weeks of initial naval training for the Agniveers, but also signifies their new journey in the combat-ready, credible, and future-focused Indian Navy.

Training at Chilika included academics, various service aspects, and outdoor exercises based on the core values of duty, honour, and courage. During the parade, deserving Agniveers will receive awards from the CNS in various categories.

As part of the event, the CNS will inaugurate a new infrastructure building, attend the valedictory function, and present awards to various divisions.

