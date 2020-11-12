Bhubaneswar: The state Cabinet Thursday approved proposals of the Health and Family Welfare department for regularisation of contractual pharmacists and radiographers, who have worked continuously for a period of six years.

The government has decided to regularise those contractual pharmacists and radiographers who have been duly recruited through several societies/schemes for working in different health care facilities only against the posts approved/sanctioned by the government.

Similarly, the period of 10 years will be counted from the date of regularisation for promotion.

For new recruitments to these posts, there shall be a written test carrying 100 marks comprising objective type (multiple choices) questions and the examination shall be of 2-hour duration. The upper age limit has been reduced to 45 from 50.

The government has decided to change the nomenclature of staff nurses, assistant matrons, matrons and chief matrons to nursing officers, assistant nursing superintendents, deputy nursing superintendents and nursing superintendents, respectively.

The Cabinet has appointed retired IAS officers Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik and Sudhanshu Sekhar Rath as members of the OPSC.

The panel has given in-principle approval to the decision taken by H&FW department and Empowered Group of Ministers on Covid management including fixation of charges for various hospitals, said H&FW additional chief secretary, PK Mohapatra.

Nod was given to a 3-km flyover on Joda-Bamebari highway through Joda town with a cost of Rs 144.11 crore, which will be met from DMF fund.

Similarly, the Cabinet has decided to provide government guarantee of Rs 2,600 crore to Gridco to avail loan at an interest rate of 2 per cent.

To attract the eligible doctors available in other states outside Odisha to meet the present requirement, the government has amended the Odisha Medical & Health Services (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2017.

As per the amended rule, if a candidate has not passed middle school examination (Class 7th) in Odia as a language subject, he/she will be allowed to pass the examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) within four years of joining in the service.

If, a candidate outside the state has not registered his name under the Odisha Council of Medical Registration, he/she will get himself registered as per the provisions of the said Act before issue of the appointment order.

Besides, Odisha Civil Services Rules has been amended to ease promotion to different posts/services in the State Cadre and District cadre.