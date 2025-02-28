Bhubaneswar: The state government, in collaboration with urban development authorities and environmental experts, has announced the Mahanadi waterfront project to transform the riverfront into a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive urban space. The project aims to enhance the quality of life for locals, boost tourism, and preserve the river’s cultural, historical, and environmental heritage. A high-level meeting was held Thursday, chaired by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra. Attendees included Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofi a Firdous, Cuttack-Choudwar MLA Souvik Biswal, Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Sethy, CMC Mayor Subhash Singh, H&UD principal secretary Usha Padhee, and senior offi cials from various departments.

Officials advised immediate commencement of work as per the Detailed Project Report (DPR), ensuring the Bali Yatra ground is ready before the next festival. Minister Mahapatra emphasised that the development will integrate green infrastructure, cultural preservation, and modern urban planning to create a balanced mix of leisure, commerce, and environmental sustainability. Key priorities include water quality management, waste treatment, and aquatic biodiversity protection. The project will introduce river clean-up initiatives, sustainable waste management, and eco-friendly practices among local communities. The waterfront will feature mixed-use spaces, including residential and commercial zones, recreational facilities, green spaces, pedestrian walkways, and cycling paths. Smart technology will be integrated for waste management, water monitoring, and public safety. Eco-tourism attractions will include boating, kayaking, river cruises, and cultural events. Parks, playgrounds, and accessible recreational zones will be developed for all age groups.