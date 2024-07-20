Bhubaneswar: The first phase cut-off marks of Plus-II Science, Commerce and Arts streams for admission into various higher secondary schools in Odisha was released Saturday.

The cut-off marks for Ravenshaw are 91.50 per cent in Science, 75.17 per cent in Arts, and 77 per cent in Commerce. BJB Higher Secondary School followed Ravenshaw with a cut-off of 87 per cent in Science, 72.33 per cent in Arts, and 70 per cent in Commerce. Government Higher Secondary School Rourkela’s cut-off marks for Arts is 74.33 per cent and for Commerce, it is 77 per cent.

How to check the SAMS Odisha Plus-II cut-off mark:

Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in Click on the ‘HSS(+2): Know Your Selection Status’ link on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit. Check and download it. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Important dates for SAMS Odisha Plus-II admission:

Reporting of first selection applicants and admission updation at Higher Secondary Schools: July 22 to July 27, 2024

Admission data updation and error correction by Higher Secondary Schools: July 22 to July 29, 2024

Online submission of slide-up request by students who took admission in first selection: July 22 to July 30, 2024

Start of Plus-II academic session 2024-25: August 1, 2024

Publication of second selection merit list and downloading of intimation letter in the student login: August 5, 2024.

PNN