Bhubaneswar: The results of Plus II Arts and Vocational streams for the academic year 2019-20 will be announced in the first week of September instead of August last week after two employees of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) office tested positive for COVID-19, informed Samir Ranjan Dash Tuesday.

Sharing the update Dash said that the result which had been set to be declared in August last week will be announced in the first week of September as two employees tested positive for COVID-19, Monday.

Students can check their results by visiting www.chseodisha.nic.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in

Earlier this month, the CHSE had announced the results of annual Plus II Science and Commerce Examination results August 12 and 19 respectively.

A total of 70.21 per cent students in science stream passed in the exam while the pass percentage for the Commerce stream was recorded at 74.95 percent.

PNN