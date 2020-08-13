Cuttack: No one from the prominent educational institutions here has found a place in the Top 100 list of the successful students in this year’s Plus-II science examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.

However, a few students from some private educational institutions have found places in the Top 100 list.

The Silver City is home to many prominent institutions including Ravenshaw Junior College, Shailabala Women’s College, Stewart Science College, Christ College and Jatiya Kabi Bira Kishore College. Students who secure good marks in matriculation examinations usually enrol themselves in these colleges to study Plus-II science.

Last year, the cut-off mark for admission to Plus-II science in Ravenshaw College was 90 per cent while it was 83.83 per cent for JKBK College, 80 per cent for Shailabala College, 77.83 per cent and 70 per cent for Christ College.

However, not a single student from these prominent colleges has secured a place in the Top 100 list for this year’s Plus-II science examination. As per the results published by the CHSE Wednesday, only one student from Ravenshaw College has secured more than 90 per cent marks in the Plus-II exam.

However, a student from a Tangi-based private college has secured a place in the toppers’ list. Similarly, students from some other private colleges also found place in the Top 100 list.