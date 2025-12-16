Berhampur: A 27-year-old man was arrested from Chennai by the Odisha Police for allegedly raping a woman in Berhampur town around two years back, police said Monday.

The 45-year-old woman met the accused at a mobile repair shop and then frequently visited her residence, making promises of getting her a small-time job, they said.

He forcibly established repeated sexual relations with her and threatened to kill her minor son if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The accused also abused her by making caste-based remarks, they said.

A case was registered at the Baidyanathpur police station June 1, 2023, and since then, the accused has remained absconding, SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

Acting on a tip-off about his location, a police team was sent to Chennai, from where he was arrested Sunday, he said.

Over the last two years, he had been working as a labourer in Chennai.