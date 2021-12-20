Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police have arrested a fraudster who impersonated as a RAW official and was involved in a cheating case of Rs 1.17 crore, officials said here Monday.

Based on a complaint filed by a New Delhi-based businessman Rikab Chand Munot alias Mukesh Jain, proprietor of Rashtriya Stainless Steel, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police arrested the accused, Rajesh Gahlot, on December 18 from Dwarka area of the national capital.

Earlier, two other accused, Suryamani Tripathy and Amit Kumar, had been arrested in this case. Both are still in judicial custody, police officials said.

The three accused persons — Rajesh, Suryamani and Amit pretending to be RAW, IAS and Odisha works department officers respectively — cheated Mukesh Jain and his son of Rs 1.17 crore with the help of a woman masquerading as a treasury officer.

They cheated the complainant and his son on the pretext of facilitating big government contracts for them in the works department of Odisha.

The three arrested persons handed over fake work orders having a contract value of Rs 32.52 crore and Rs 47.52 crore to the complainant and duped him of Rs 1.17 crore, the police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway to identify and nab the other accused persons involved in this case and in similar kinds of frauds, the officials added.

IANS