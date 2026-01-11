Berhampur: Odisha Police have arrested three burglars involved in five theft cases and recovered looted properties over Rs 35 lakh from them in Ganjam district, police said Sunday.

The accused persons have been identified as Chintu Sethy (28), the prime accused, Deepak Kumar Pattanaik (33) and Akash Kumar Behera (32) of Berhampur.

The accused persons have allegedly been involved in two theft cases registered in Berhampur town police station and three cases in Nimakhandi police station, the police said.

A cash of Rs 8.50 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 182.16 gram, 296 gram of silver, and a scooter, totalling worth over Rs 35 lakh, were seized from the possession of the accused persons, said SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M.

During interrogations, the accused persons have confessed to the crime. Investigation has revealed that the trio had jointly committed burglary, targeted the locked house and committed theft by breaking open the lock of the house, the police said.

According to the police, the burglars used to roam around the city and the nearby localities during late-night hours and identify locked houses. Later, they break open the locks to commit theft of gold, silver, cash, and other valuables. After examining CCTV footage, the police arrested the three persons Saturday.