Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have arrested four cybercriminals from Hyderabad, Telangana, and Jamtara, Jharkhand, in connection with a cyber fraud case, Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh informed Wednesday.

Singh also informed that the accused persons are linked to a cyber network based in Jamtara, known as a hub of cyber fraud and phishing scams across the country.

The police commissioner further added that in September 2025, the police received a report filed by one Jashobanta Jena of Bhubaneswar, alleging that unauthorised deductions of Rs. 7 lakh were made from his HDFC bank account September 14, 2025.

The complainant, Jena, also expressed suspicion that the transaction might have been due to his opening an APK file named “RTO Challan” received two days before in a WhatsApp group. On the basis of his complaint, the police registered a case (171/25) September 15, 2025, and initiated an investigation.

Following the money trail and with the help of other digital evidence, the police teams arrested four accused persons, including the mastermind, from both Telangana and Jharkhand on April 19 and brought them to Odisha on transit remand.

The accused persons were Mohammed Abbas (37), Md. Salman (29), Md. Amair (31), of Hyderabad in Telangana, and Mukesh Turi (27) of Jamtara in Jharkhand. The police, during investigation, identified Mukesh as the mastermind of the racket.

According to a statement by the Commissionerate police, Mukesh is part of a 5-member fraudster network from Jamtara that creates APK files and phishing links and targets victims based on bank account information received from different states. Apart from Mukesh, other members of this Jamtara-based cybercriminal network include King Khan, Rehan Khan, Subham alias Dot, and Raj Kumar.

The Commissionerate police, through the statement, also revealed that Mukesh regularly travels to different states by flight and acts as a link between the mule account holders, agents, and the main perpetrators. Mukesh is the Telangana handler.

Accused Mohammed Abbas, who received Rs 3 lakh out of the total defrauded amount, and Md. Salman used to open mule bank accounts in the names of family members and other gullible people. Accused Md. Amair collected the mule bank accounts from Mohammed Abbas and Md. Salman and forwarded to the prime accused Mukesh.

The police further revealed that the accused operated an organised fraud network in which fake links and APKs created in Jamtara were sent to victims (such as Jashobanta Jena) to obtain bank details and OTPs, after which the funds were routed through mule accounts opened by Mohammed Abbas and Md. Salman, passed on by Md. Amair, and ultimately managed, withdrawn, and distributed by mastermind Mukesh.