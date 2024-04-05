Kendrapara: Marshaghai police Friday foiled a dacoity plan and arrested four dacoits from Pasta-Balisahi in this coastal Odisha district.

The police also seized a four-wheeler, a country-made pistol, and a knife from the possessions of the arrested dacoits, IIC of Marshaghai police station Prangya Paramita Jena said.

According to the IIC, while the Marshaghai police were on duty near Marshaghai Crossing, they received credible information from reliable sources that five to six dacoits have assembled at Pasta-Balisahi road to commit dacoity from passersby and shopkeepers late night.

The police patrolling team reached the spot and managed to apprehend four criminals while two others escaped from the spot taking the advantage of darkness.

The arrested dacoits were later produced before the SDJM court of Kendrapara which remanded them into jail custody.

