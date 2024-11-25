Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police have launched a massive drive to eliminate cannabis cultivation in the state, DGP YB Khurania said Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, the DGP said the drive was launched November 1 and it will continue till March 2025 to completely eliminate cannabis cultivation in the state by 2026.

“During the first 24 days of this drive so far, we have been able to cover 2,375 acres of land in different districts and more than 28 lakh cannabis/ganja plants have been destroyed,” Khurania said.

The DGP said that every day, acres of cannabis crops are being destroyed. The police are also using new technologies and taking the help of satellite and drone images to locate cannabis cultivation in hilly and dense forest areas.

Last year Odisha Police had destroyed cannabis cultivation in about 10,500 acres. “It will be our endeavour to ensure that this year we surpass the previous year’s performance,” Khurania said.

Stating that Maoists started cannabis cultivation in Odisha forests to augment their financial strength in the state, the DGP said such illegal activities are mostly seen in the districts having large forests and hilly terrain.

“The districts such as Kandhamal, Boudh, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and other neighbouring districts have become hubs of cannabis cultivation,” the DGP said, adding that Odisha police is committed to eradicate this menace to save the future of youths.

In addition to cannabis plantations, Khurania said the Odisha Police have also been targeting ganja traders.

During this month, so far 5,300 kg of ganja has been seized in 54 cases. This ganja has been seized at the time of transportation and 20 vehicles have been seized along with Rs 15 lakh in cash. So far, 102 ganja peddlers have also been arrested, the DGP said.

The drive is also intended to prevent people from indulging in the illegal cultivation of cannabis/ganja plants.

The DGP said that the joint task force comprising personnel from Odisha police, excise, revenue, and forest departments has been constituted to make the ‘Green Clean Mission’ a success.

