Bhubaneswar: A police officer in Odisha was Tuesday placed under suspension on the charge of negligence in duty following the death of a person who attempted self-immolation in front of a police station in Cuttack district last week.

The inspector-in-charge of Kissannagar Police Station Sasmita Rana is placed under suspension with immediate effect, a notification issued by the State Police Headquarters, Cuttack, said.

During the period of suspension, she will remain under the disciplinary control of IG of Police, CR (central range), Cuttack, the notification said.

The incident took place in front of Kissannagar Police Station June 23 when Gunanidhi Bisoi poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze, suffering 90 per cent burns, following which he was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital and then shifted to a private facility, where he died.

Bisoi was allegedly vexed over not getting justice from Kissannagar Police in a land dispute and registration of an assault case against him, an officer said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken sou motu cognisance of the incident, registered a case, and served notices to the state Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police.

The commission directed the senior police officers to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report by the next hearing on July 25.

PTI