Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police Monday released pictures of three most-wanted fraudsters, promising reward to the informers.

The three absconders are Jyoti Ranjan Beura aka Golden Baba, Aditya Dash and Triveni Kumar Mohanty.

The EOW has also issued three separate phone numbers seeking information from anyone having any clue about the wanted criminals. The police are searching these three persons in connection with chit fund and fraud cases.

“Whoever gives any actionable information leading to the arrest of these persons will be suitably rewarded and his/her name will be kept secret,” the EOW said in a statement.

The police said Aditya Dash from Puri has been accused in a case filed in 2013 related to chit fund scam by M/S Systematix Financial Services Pvt Ltd and its sister concern. He has been absconding since then. If anyone has information about Dash, he/she can contact on 9437097662.

Similarly, Triveni Kumar Mohanty, a resident of Bhubaneswar, is an accused in the chit fund scam by Star Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd and its sister concern. The contact number given for Mohanty is 7008160114.

The third person — Jyoti Ranjan Beura aka Golden Baba from Bhubaneswar — is an accused in a fraud case by M/S Jyoti Trading and Co. People having vital information on him can contact on 9438129612.