Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has rescued 5,451 missing children and women and reunited them with their families during a special drive named ‘Operation Anweshan-II’ conducted across the state from January 21 to 30, officials said Wednesday.

All district and urban police units in the state participated in the drive and succeeded in safely rescuing a record number of 5,451 missing people, including 4,665 women, 77 boys and 709 girls, police said in a statement.

Puri district police rescued the maximum 613 missing people, while 501 were rescued in Cuttack (rural) district and 429 in Bhadrak district, the department said.

Similarly, 413 missing people have been safely rescued from Ganjam police district, 346 persons from Kendrapara, 271 from Jajpur, 236 from Bargarh, 210 from Angul, and 206 from Dhenkanal district, it added.

The key objective of the special drive is to safely rescue missing children and women and reunite them with their families along with ensuring them the necessary facilities, a police officer said.

The operation was conducted in coordination of the district police, railway police and urban police, he said.

DGP YB Khurania has praised the officers and staff of Odisha Police for the rescue of over 5,400 missing people and has informed that such campaigns will be intensified in the coming days.

A total of 2,417 missing people including 2,059 women and 358 children were rescued by police during the ‘Operation Anweshan-I’, conducted from August 18 to 22 last year.