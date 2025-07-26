Bhadrak: Police started an investigation after it was alleged that bodies were going missing from a burial ground in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, officials said Saturday.

Locals alleged that the bodies of four people, who died in the last few months, have gone missing from the Maninathpur burial ground.

This has been happening since 2017, with 15 bodies missing so far, they claimed.

“My mother’s body was missing after 10 days of being buried there. I have lodged a police complaint,” said Tapas Samal, a local.

Kamalakant Nayak, the inspector-in-charge of the Bhandaripokhari police station, said an investigation has been started.

PTI