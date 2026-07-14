Koraput: In an attempt to blend local culture with public awareness, Odisha Police in Koraput district has launched a campaign under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ by adapting the popular tribal folk song “Chhi Chhi Chhi Re Nani Chhi” to spread the message against drug abuse.

The campaign materials prepared for the purpose give a fresh spin to the well-known folk refrain. It depicts two villagers urging a man to consume intoxicants, only to be met with a firm refusal. Echoing the song’s catchy line, the man responds, “chhi chhi chhi re nani chhi,” symbolically rejecting drugs and intoxicants.

The poster also carries the slogan “Nisha Mukta Jeypore, Nisha Mukta Odisha, Nisha Mukta Bharat,” underscoring the vision of a drug-free society.

Police officers said the campaign was designed to communicate the anti-drug message in a simple yet impactful manner by drawing on a cultural reference that resonates deeply with rural and tribal communities.

SDPO (Jeypore) Archita Mittal said culturally rooted messaging often leaves a stronger and more lasting impression than conventional awareness campaigns.

“People connect more easily with messages that are familiar to them. By drawing inspiration from a popular tribal folk song, we wanted to communicate the importance of saying ‘no’ to drugs in an engaging and relatable manner. We hope the creative encourages people, particularly the youth, to make informed choices and strengthens the message of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyana,” Mittal said.

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The poster is part of a broader district-wide campaign against substance abuse. Over the past few weeks, Koraput Police has organised more than a dozen awareness programmes in schools, colleges and villages, sensitising students and local communities about the harmful effects of drug addiction.

Koraput SP Rohit Verma said the anti-drug campaign in the district goes beyond enforcement and focuses equally on prevention through sustained community engagement.

“The fight against drug abuse cannot be won through policing alone. It requires the collective involvement of parents, teachers, educational institutions, community leaders and citizens. Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Koraput Police has been conducting awareness drives across educational institutions, villages and public spaces while simultaneously taking strict action against the illegal trade in narcotic substances. Our focus is on preventing addiction through awareness, encouraging early intervention and ensuring that young people choose a healthy and drug-free future,” Verma said.

The awareness campaign has been widely circulated on social media and messaging platforms, complementing the district police’s ongoing outreach initiatives aimed at making the anti-drug campaign more accessible and relatable to the public.