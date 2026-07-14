Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red warning for parts of Odisha, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days and urging people in vulnerable areas to remain alert.

For the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am July 15, the IMD has issued a red warning for Bhadrak, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur, where heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely.

In the same time frame, an orange warning has been issued for Baleshwar, Jajpur, Kataka, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagada, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places. A yellow warning has been issued for Sundaragada, Debagarh, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamala and Rayagada, where heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places.

From 8:30 am of July 15 to 8:30 am of July 16, Jagatsinghpur will continue to remain under a red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD has placed Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Kataka, Kendujhar, Kandhamala, Puri, Khordha, Nayagada and Dhenkanal under an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Also Read : Heavy rain likely in Puri during Rath Yatra: IMD

In the same time frame, a yellow warning has also been issued for Baleshwar, Sundaragada, Debagarh, Anugola, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam, where heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places.

The weather office has advised people in the affected districts to remain alert as intense rainfall may lead to waterlogging and localised flooding in low-lying areas.

PNN