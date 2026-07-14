Birmingham: England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first ODI of the three-match series Tuesday.

Virat Kohli is back in India colours after missing the Afghanistan series due to injury, while Jasprit Bumrah returns to the ODIs since the 2023 World Cup final.

England, meanwhile, have gone with two spinners in Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid and three seamers in Sam Curran, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.

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Teams:

England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.