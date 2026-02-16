Bhubaneswar: In a major statewide crackdown under Operation Cyber Kavach, Odisha Police carried out coordinated cyber enforcement operations across multiple districts Sunday, targeting mule bank accounts and facilitators of organised cyber fraud networks.

Supervised by respective SSPs and DCPs, dedicated district cyber teams conducted verification drives and enforcement actions with real-time coordination from specialised cyber units, reinforcing the state’s disruption-focused strategy against digital financial crime.

Boudh district verified 45 mule bank accounts, registered one new cybercrime case and served notices to 45 individuals.

In Malkangiri district, 20 mule bank accounts were verified, and one fresh case was registered.

Two mule bank accounts were verified in the Sundargarh district, linked two cases with existing FIRs, and arrested six accused persons.

UPD Cuttack verified six mule bank accounts, registered one new cybercrime case, and issued notices to six individuals.

In total, Odisha Police verified 73 mule bank accounts in a single day, registered three new cybercrime cases, linked two cases with existing FIRs, arrested six accused persons, and served 51 legal notices on suspected facilitators and account holders.

Officials said the enforcement drive is part of a broader strategy to dismantle mule banking networks and disrupt the financial infrastructure that sustains organised cyber fraud syndicates.

The operation focuses on identifying facilitators, neutralising fraudulent accounts, and preventing misuse of banking and telecom resources.

With daily monitoring and reporting mechanisms in place, Operation Cyber Kavach continues to emphasise intelligence-led policing and coordinated enforcement to safeguard citizens and strengthen Odisha’s digital security ecosystem.