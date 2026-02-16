Koraput/Pottangi: At least seven passengers were injured after an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus overturned on Salur bypass road in Andhra Pradesh bordering Pottangi block of Koraput district Saturday night.

According to reports, the bus had departed from MV-79 village in Malkangiri district and was enroute to Visakhapatnam via Jeypore, Koraput and Pottangi.

According to driver N Bhaskar Rao, the steering wheel suddenly got locked, causing the bus to lose control and overturn along the roadside.

Of the 29 passengers on board, seven sustained injuries. All injured passengers were rescued and given first aid at Salur community health centre (CHC) from where they were discharged, sources said.

The remaining 22 passengers were sent to their destination – Visakhapatnam – in a bus arranged by the Transport department from Vizianagaram depot.

The driver said a major mishap was averted, noting that the incident could have been more serious had it occurred in the Salur ghat section.