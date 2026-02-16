Bhubaneswar: In a major push to strengthen regional connectivity, Commerce & Transport department Principal Secretary NBS Rajput undertook an extensive field visit to western and southern Odisha shortly after assuming charge.

The visit covered key aviation and public transport infrastructure projects at Utkela Airport, Jeypore Airport, Bhawanipatna and Nabarangpur, with a focus on accelerating development and enhancing passenger services.

At Utkela Airport, Rajput assessed operational readiness, passenger amenities, runway infrastructure and future expansion prospects under regional connectivity initiatives.

He reviewed ongoing works and stressed seamless coordination among executing agencies to boost air connectivity and stimulate economic growth in the KBK region.

During his inspection of Jeypore Airport, he examined infrastructure augmentation plans, safety protocols and passenger facilities.

Interacting with airport officials and local stakeholders, he underscored the need for time-bound execution and quality standards to ensure reliable and affordable air services.

The Principal Secretary also visited the OSRTC depot and bus stand at Bhawanipatna and reviewed facilities in Nabarangpur.

Emphasising commuter convenience, he assessed cleanliness, digital ticketing systems, fleet operations and depot modernisation initiatives.

Officials were directed to prioritise improved passenger amenities, efficient scheduling and strengthened last-mile connectivity to interior and remote blocks.