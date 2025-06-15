Bhadrak: A five-month pregnant woman died after being allegedly assaulted by her husband following a domestic altercation in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, police said Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Monalisa Jena, had been married to Sankarshan Jena for five years. The couple has a three-year-old daughter.

The incident took place in Talpada village within Tihidi police limits Saturday night.

According to police, a heated argument over a family matter escalated into violence.

Sankarshan, reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, allegedly kicked and assaulted Monalisa during the altercation, police added.

Following the attack, Monalisa collapsed and cried out for help before losing consciousness. She was rushed to Tihidi hospital and later referred to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where doctors declared her dead on arrival, police said.

Monalisa’s family filed a complaint with Tihidi police, accusing her husband of murder.

“We have registered a case based on the complaint of Panchanan Jena, the deceased’s father, and took the accused (husband) in custody. Further investigation is underway,” Satyabrata Grahyacharya, IIC of Tihidi police station, said.

Police have taken the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, he added.

PTI