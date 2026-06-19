Rairangpur (Odisha): President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive at her native place Rairangpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Friday afternoon and inaugurate a few government projects, officials said.

Murmu, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also participate in several programmes Saturday, including visiting a religious site, unveiling development projects, and addressing a public meeting.

June 20 is the President’s birthday. Odisha’s BJP government also completes two years on that day.

Murmu will arrive at the Dandbose Airstrip at 3:45 pm Friday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and others will receive her there.

She is scheduled to inaugurate a medical camp organised by AIIMS Bhubaneswar, a mega integrated rural piped water supply project to the mining-affected villages under Kusumi block, a building of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris, a special circuit house and the police district of Rairangpur, officials said.

Murmu, a member of the Santal community, will stay at her home in Rairangpur on Friday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Rairangpur the next day, and Murmu will formally receive him at her in-laws’ village at Pahadpur.

Both Murmu and Modi are scheduled to visit Jahira, a sacred religious site of the Santal and Ho communities and worship the tribal deities. They will visit both the “Gosani” and “Jahira”.

“Gosani” is a sacred place for tribals where their forefathers are worshipped, while tribal gods and goddesses are revered underneath trees at “Jahira”.

Following Santali community tradition, both VVIPs will wear tribal attire while visiting those sacred sites.

The President and the PM will also visit a local school built in memory of Murmu’s late husband Syam Charan Murmu and their two sons Laxman and Sipun — who died before she reached the country’s top constitutional post in 2022.

Also Read : President Murmu set for Mayurbhanj visit, PM Modi to join key event

Later, they will visit a skill development centre and interact with the students. They will also visit an exhibition showcasing local products.

“This visit of Murmu to Odisha is special for all of us as the President will celebrate her 68th birthday at her native place on June 20. This coincides with the second anniversary celebration of Odisha’s BJP government,” Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, at Uparbeda village under Rairangpur sub-division of Mayurbhanj district.

Later on the day (June 20), both the President and Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for different development projects and address a public meeting.

Keeping in view the VVIP’s visit to Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj, which borders Jharkhand and West Bengal, the Odisha police have made elaborate security arrangements by deploying around 5,000 personnel at different places across the district.

PTI