Balasore: Police Friday arrested the alleged mastermind of a robbery that targeted a family in Odisha’s Soro and decamped with valuables worth over Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash.

The accused, identified as Bapi Pani, is the leader of a nine-member gang that carried out the robbery in Dayanidhipur village within the jurisdiction of Soro police station Wednesday night.

According to police, the gang forcibly entered the residence of Rabindra Nayak by breaking down the main door and tied up five family members using torn window screens.

The intruders physically assaulted the victims during the robbery, police said.

When two neighbours tried to help, the robbers climbed onto the roof and opened fire to scare them off. One of the neighbours sustained a bullet injury to his chest and was critically injured, police added.

Balasore SP Raj Prasad said, “Within 24 hours of the crime, we arrested the prime accused. Search is on to nab the other accused.”

Police recovered some gold ornaments, two guns, 20 live cartridges and one car from the accused.

According to police, Pani is involved in 19 criminal cases and was out on bail.

PTI