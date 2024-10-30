Bhubaneswar: Authorities of Central Bank of India, along with Executive Magistrate-cum Mahanga tehsildar Susant Kumar Mishra and Bhadreswar PS IIC Kabuli Barik seized a two-storied building of two brothers at Itamunduli under Mahanga tehsil in Cuttack district.

The seizure was made in the presence of Balakrushna Swain, authorised officer of the regional office of the bank. The building is in the name of Prafulla Chandra Dash and Prashant Chandra Dash of Itamunduli village under Bhadreswar police station.

The seized property was mortgaged by the brothers as guarantors against loan sanctioned to Bhanumati Dash and Rajesh Dash. The loan was sanctioned in 2015 for Rs 31, 50,000 but due to irregular/no repayment the account turned to NPA October 1, 2017. After the permission of District Collector, Cuttack the physical possession was taken October 29, 2024.

PNN