Bhubaneswar: As many as 34 persons tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 219, official data suggested.

This is the highest single-day rise in number of cases reported in the state.

According to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government, while 24 of these 34 patients are from Ganjam, four are from Mayurbhanj, three from Khordha (Bhubaneswar), two from Balasore and one from Jagatsinghpur.

While the Jagatsinghpur patient recently returned from West Bengal, most others are Surat returnees.

5th Health Update, 7th May 7 new cases in Ganjam 43 yr Male, 48 yr Male, 25 yr Male, 29 yr Male, 39 yr Male, 25 yr Male & 60 yr Male. (All Surat returnees. All symptomatic)

Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 219

4th Health Update, 7th May Three positive cases in Bhubaneswar M 36 yr Male, Mancheswar

M 34 yr Male, VSS Nagar

3rd Health Update, 7th May One positive case in Jagatsinghpur

70 yr Male

(West Bengal returnee. Asymptomatic) 2 positive cases in Balasore 26 yr Male & 29 yr Male

2nd Health Update, 7th May One New Positive in Mayurbhanj

35 yr Male (Surat returnee. In quarantine)

First Health Update, 7th May 17 New positives in Ganjam All male, Age: 27, 27, 20, 38, 23, 29, 50, 30, 29, 21, 43, 43, 39, 46, 18, 24 & One Female, 20 yrs 3 Positive cases in Mayurbhanj

All Male, Age: 21, 36 & 44 (Surat returnees. In quarantine) Total Positive Case: 205

According to state government data as of Thursday, 219 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 155 cases are active, 62 have recovered and two persons have died.