Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded its second COVID-19 death with the demise of a 77-year-old who was admitted to Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Bhubaneswar with complaints of respiratory distress.

This was informed by the State Health and Family Welfare Department. According to H&FW Department the patient had history of hypertension, diabetes and kidney diseases.

The victim, a resident of Madhusudan Nagar area in Bhubaneswarof Khordha district, was admitted to KIMS April 29. He was infected after coming in contact with a relative who had tested positive a few days back, the Information and Public Relation Department said.

With this, Khordha district has registered a total of two coronavirus deaths till now.

Notably, had reported its first COVID-19 fatality in April when a 72-year-old man, who was infected with the deadly virus died during treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The number of active cases in Odisha is at 115 while 60 patients have recovered so far.