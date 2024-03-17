Bolangir: A hardcore Maoist cadre identified as Somnath Achala alias Mahesh surrendered before the Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, Sambalpur and the Superintendent of Police, Bolangir, Saturday morning.

IG Himnsu Kumar Lal greeted the Red rebel with flowers at the district police headquarters office here. Mahesh, an Area Committee Member (ACM) of the BargarhBolangir-Mahasamund (BBM) division of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), is a resident of Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

Mahesh was involved in several violent incidents in both Chhattisgarh and Odisha while working with the banned Left outfit since 2006. He had been active in Gandhamardan area of Bolangir-Bargarh districts since 2011.

Mahesh decided to shun violence and leave the Maoist organisation as he was frustrated and disturbed over the continuous unethical activities within the organisation, including sexual harassment of female cadres, extortion of funds, and the lack of public support.

He will be rehabilitated as per the government policy applicable for Maoists who join the mainstream, said Bolangir SP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

PNN