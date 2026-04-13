Bhubaneswar: Intense heat and oppressive humidity have disrupted normal life across Odisha, with temperatures crossing 41 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state.

The weather office has issued a yellow warning for hot and humid conditions in several districts, including Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati for Monday and Tuesday.

Additionally, a heatwave alert has been issued for Bargarh and Bolangir for Wednesday, while 11 other districts remain under a yellow warning for continued hot and humid weather conditions.

Titlagarh emerged as the hottest place Sunday, recording a maximum temperature of 41.5°C. Close behind were Bhawanipatna and Bolangir at 41°C, followed by Jharsuguda at 40.7°C. Sambalpur and Hirakud recorded 40°C each.

Other areas also experienced high temperatures, including Sonepur at 39°C, Boudh at 39.5°C, Paralakhemundi at 39.2°C, Angul at 39.1°C and Rourkela at 38.7°C. Sundargarh recorded 38.6°C, Nayagarh 38.5°C, while Chandbali and Malkangiri saw 38.2°C each. Bhadrak, Nuapada and Nabarangpur recorded 38°C.

The regional meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar has forecast no relief from the heatwave conditions until April 18, with temperatures likely to rise further by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.