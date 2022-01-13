Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 10,059 new Covid-19 cases, of which 872 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 11,01,606. Active caseload in the state now stands at 44,349.

Out of the total 10,059 new infections, 5,833 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,226 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 8,778 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 3,188 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,348 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (46), Balasore (278), Bargarh (76), Bhadrak (138), Bolangir (216), Boudh (15), Cuttack (870), Deogarh (18), Dhenkanal (50), Gajapati (82), Ganjam (154), Jagatsinghpur (142), Jajpur (212), Jharsuguda (219), Kalahandi (123), Kandhamal (36), Kendrapara (51), Keonjhar (109), Koraput (155), Malkangiri (17), Mayurbhanj (423), Nabarangpur (122), Nayagarh (102), Nuapada (66), Puri (272), Rayagada (131), Sambalpur (570) and Subarnapur (106).

The State Pool reported 724 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,64,03,667 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 949.

