Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,032 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,79,737. The active caseload in the state now stands at 15,050. Out of the 1,032 new infections, 598 were reported from quarantine centres while 434 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,437 cases of coronavirus infections Sunday.

Odisha also reported 67 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 6,033 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Monday morning. The state had reported 64 Covid-19 fatalities Sunday.

Khurda reported highest 12 deaths. It was followed by Sundargarh (11), Cuttack (10), Puri (six), Dhenkanal (five), Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts (four each), Angul and Bhadrak districts (three each), Balasore, Jharsuguda and Kendrapara districts (two each) and Bargarh, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts (one each).

Incidentally, out of 12 fresh fatalities reported from Khurda district, 10 are from the state capital.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 237 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 154 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jagatsinghpur and Puri (82 each), Angul (48), Bhadrak (47), Jajpur (43), Balasore (36), Nayagarh (30), Dhenkanal (25), Keonjhar and Sundargarh (23 each), Mayurbhanj (20), Sambalpur (19), Kendrapara (18), Kandhamal and Subarnapur (10 each), Koraput (nine), Bargarh, Deogarh, Ganjam and Rayagada (eight each), Gajapati, Kalahandi, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur (six each), Bolangir (four), Boudh (two), Jharsuguda (three) and Nuapada (one).

The State Pool reported 50 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,61,64,543 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,773.

