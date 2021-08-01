Bhubaneswar: BJD parliamentarians Subhash Singh, Munna Khan and Mamata Mohanta Sunday met the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at his office in New Delhi and handed over a memorandum seeking geographical indication (GI) tag for Kendrapara’s famous sweet dish ‘Rasabali’.

The MPs urged the minister to consider conferring a GI tag on Kendrapara Rasabali as it will provide a distinct identity to the delicacy. The tag will also help build its reputation in the national and international markets, the MPs said.

“Kendrapara district’s Rasabali originated in Baladevjew temple more than 400 years ago. It is deep-fried patties of cheese that are soaked in thickened and sugar-laced milk. Hundreds people in this district of Odisha depend on its sale for livelihood. However, due to improper marketing strategies and misuse of its name, it has failed to gain widespread recognition,” the memorandum submitted to Goyal stated.

A GI tag on the sweet dish would help prevent Rasabali’s duplication in markets across the globe, the MPs added.

PNN