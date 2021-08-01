Baripada: Some unidentified miscreants attempted to loot the Jashipur branch of State Bank of India (SBI) in Mayurbhanj district late Saturday night. However, the loot bid has failed, a source in the bank said.

According to a bank official, a gang of miscreants broke open a door of the SBI’s branch office at Jashipur late at night and attempted to loot. The miscreants cut locks at the main gate of the branch with the help of a gas-cutter and later destroyed the CCTV surveillance system.

They failed to barge into the SBI branch’s strong-room for reasons not ascertained so far and a possible mishap was averted. The loot bid came to the fore Sunday morning, the bank official said.

Jashipur police were informed about the incident by the bank. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe which is underway. A scientific team has been assisting the local police.

PNN