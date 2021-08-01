Sambalpur: A minor girl student of Class XII was allegedly raped by a youth while she was on her way back home from college in Badamal police outpost limits of Sambalpur district Saturday afternoon.

After getting to know about the incident, father of the rape survivor lodged an FIR with Badamal police later in the day. Swinging into action, the police detained a youth who was identified as Suresh Mahakud from Potubahal village in the district for interrogation, an official said.

According to the source, the victim was returning home on her bicycle at around 5.00pm after her classes got over. As it started raining midway, the girl took shelter under a tree in a lonely forested area, the official added.

Meanwhile, Suresh who had got married six months ago was passing through that road and saw the minor alone. Taking advantage of the situation, the youth allegedly raped her, the FIR of victim’s father stated.

Police have registered a rape case and launched a probe into the incident. “The accused has been detained and we are interrogating him,” Charamal police IIC Basant Kumar Dalai said.

PNN