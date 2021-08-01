Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,437 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,78,705. The active caseload in the state now stands at 15,858. Out of the 1,437 new infections, 832 were reported from quarantine centres while 605 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,578 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Odisha also reported 64 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 5,966 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported 68 Covid-19 fatalities Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 409 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 190 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Puri (146), Jagatsinghpur (86), Jajpur (66), Balasore (64), Angul and Bhadrak (47 each), Kendrapara (41), Mayurbhanj (40), Nayagarh (36), Sundargarh (29), Dhenkanal (21), Keonjhar (19), Sambalpur (16), Kandhamal (14), Subarnapur (13), Rayagada (11), Ganjam (10), Bargarh and Deogarh (eight each), Malkangiri (seven), Kalahandi (six), Jharsuguda and Koraput (five each), Bolangir (four), Gajapati (three) and Boudh and Nabarangpur (two each).

The State Pool reported 82 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,60,97,412 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,899.

PNN