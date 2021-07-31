Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Saturday initiated a departmental inquiry against private secretary (PS) to its member Biranchi Narayan Sahoo following his arrest earlier in the day in connection with a DA case.

According to a source, OSSC chairperson Nirmala Mishra passed an order in this regard after Sahoo was arrested by state Vigilance sleuths on the charge of amassing disproportionate assets.

Mishra clarified that all the examinations conducted by the Commission are done in a transparent manner. The private secretary concerned has no role to play in any of the examinations.

The Commission will soon conduct a probe into the seizure of a number of admit cards from the government residence of Sahoo. Departmental actions will be taken against the PS, the chairperson added.

State Vigilance department arrested Sahoo after the total valuation of his movable and immovable properties was calculated to be more than Rs 3.79 crore. Three teams of the anti-corruption wing had Friday conducted raids simultaneously at six places in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar including his residential house at Niladri Vihar.

PNN