Sambalpur: The district administration Saturday demolished some concrete as well as makeshift structures around Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur to facilitate development and beautification of the 16th-century shrine.

According to a district-level official, the demolition drive was initiated in the first phase from Kamali Bazar area which is located in close vicinity of the temple. Some government quarters and offices have been demolished. Encroachments in the nearby areas will be evicted subsequently.

Demolition of concrete structures and old buildings are being carried out peacefully. Adequate police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the area, the official said.

Also read: 10ft-wide breach in Indravati irrigation canal submerges hectares of farmland in Kalahandi

Several senior administrative and enforcement officials have been directly monitoring the eviction, the source maintained.

It is pertinent to mention, Odisha government had earlier announced to implement the SAMALEI (Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives) project during this financial year. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned a package of Rs 200 crore for development and beautification of the temple.

PNN