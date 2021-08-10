Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,041 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 9,88,997. While the number of positive cases reported August 9 was 886, it was 1,243 August 8. The active caseload in the state now stands at 10,988 while it was 11,486 August 9. Out of the 1,041 new infections, 605 were reported from quarantine centres while 436 persons contracted the virus locally.

Odisha also reported 64 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the toll in the state to 6,565. The state had reported 66 Covid-19 fatalities August 9.

Khurda reported highest 20 deaths. It was followed by Sundargarh (eight), Balasore (six), Kandhamal (four), Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, and Puri (three each), Angul, Deogarh, and Jharsuguda (two each), Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur and Sambalpur (one each).

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 383 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack district with 132 new infections. Notably, Khurda and Cuttack districts had reported 253 and 81 new cases respectively August 9.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jagatsinghpur (81), Angul (57), Jajpur (36), Puri (34), Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Kendrapara (28 each), Rayagada (26), Balasore (23), Keonjhar (17), Bhadrak (15), Ganjam (11), Dhenkanal (10), Sambalpur (nine), Deogarh (seven), Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Sundargarh (five each), Bargarh, Malkangiri and Gajapati (three each), Nabarangpur and Nuapada (two each), Boudh and Bolangir (one each).

The State Pool reported 81 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive. It was 51 August 9.

A total of 1,66,83,764 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 1,475.

Source: I&PR

PNN