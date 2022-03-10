Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 108 new Covid-19 cases, of which 30 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,86,353. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,047.

Out of the total 108 new infections, 64 were reported from quarantine centres while 44 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 128 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Gajapati district registered the highest number of new cases with 16 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Khurda with14 new infections.

Also read: 17 in fray for Baripada Municipality chief post

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (3), Bargarh (1), Bolangir (3), Boudh (8), Cuttack (8), Deogarh (1), Dhenkanal (1), Ganjam (7), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (3), Jharsuguda (3), Kalahandi (2), Kendrapara (7), Mayurbhanj (1), Nabarangpur (6), Nuapada (1), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (8), Subarnapur (1) and Sundargarh (9).

The State Pool reported three new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,97,36,490 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 170.

PNN