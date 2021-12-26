Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 112 new Covid-19 cases, of which 17 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,53,881. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,594.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,452 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported one (01) Covid-19 fatality Saturday.

Khurda district alone reported one (01) death.

Out of the total 112 new infections, 67 were reported from quarantine centres while 45 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 124 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 56 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 13 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Balasore (2), Gajapati (3), Ganjam (2), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (2), Jharsuguda (2), Kendrapara (3), Mayurbhanj (1), Nayagarh (1), Puri (2), Rayagada (1), Sambalpur (3) and Sundargarh (5).

The State Pool reported 12 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,52,28,730 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 181.

PNN