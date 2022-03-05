Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 145 new Covid-19 cases, of which 37 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,85,760. Active caseload in the state now stands at 1,590.

Odisha reported seven (07) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 9,098 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported six (06) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Sundargarh reported the highest deaths (three), followed by Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kendrapara and Khurda districts (one each).

Out of the total 145 new infections, 84 were reported from quarantine centres while 61 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 128 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 25 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sambalpur with 17 new infections.

Other districts that reported new Covid-19 cases include: Angul (5), Balasore (12), Bhadrak (1), Bolangir (2), Boudh (4), Cuttack (4), Deogarh (1), Gajapati (16), Ganjam (6), Jagatsinghpur (1), Jajpur (4), Jharsuguda (8), Kalahandi (1), Kandhamal (1), Kendrapara (3), Koraput (2), Mayurbhanj (4), Nabarangpur (4), Nuapada (2) and Sundargarh (16).

The State Pool reported 6 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,95,01,488 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 263.

PNN