Bhubaneswar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Friday announced Madhusmita Acharya as the party’s candidate for the post of Mayor in BMC ahead of elections to urban local bodies (ULBs).

A source said that Bhubaneswar district unit of the party had earlier recommended three names such as Rashmi Mohapatra, Subhadra Mishra and Madhusmita Acharya to its selection committee, which in turn approved Madhusmita Acharya as its candidate for the post.

“Senior Congress leader and Jatani MLA Suresh Kumar Routray officially made the announcement that Madhusmita Acharya is the candidate for BMC Mayor from Congress,” a local leader said.

Also read: Lokayukta seeks reply from Minister over Aruha Hill blackstone mining

It is pertinent to mention here that Madhusmita is former president of Kamala Nehru Women’s College in Bhubaneswar and also a young entrepreneur. She is a sportsperson and Odissi dancer too. The party projected candidate happens to be the daughter-in-law of former Congress MLA late Kangali Panda. She was actively assisting her father-in-law in poll management when he was contesting polls.

The party has nominated vice-president of Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress Giribala Behera as its candidate for CMC chairperson.

The filing of nominations for ULB polls in the state began Wednesday (i.e March 2) and the last date for filing nominations is March 7.

The State Election Commission (SEC)-Odisha earlier announced that the filing of nominations would be done between March 2 to March 7, scrutiny March 9, withdrawal of nominations up to March 14, voting March 24, counting of votes March 26, election of vice-chairperson April 7 and election of deputy mayor coming April 8, respectively.

More than 27 lakh voters will exercise their right to franchise at 3,030 booths under 1,731 wards in 106 ULBs including 47 Municipalities and 59 NACs. Likewise, nearly 14.26 lakh voters will cast their votes at 1,407 booths under 168 wards in the three Municipal Corporations – CMC of Cuttack, BMC of Bhubaneswar and BeMC of Berhampur.

PNN