Jajpur: The state Lokayukta has sought reply from state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister over irregularities including illegal mining of Blackstone carried out on Aruha hill under Dharmasala tehsil of Jajpur district, an official informed Friday.

Lokayukta emphasised that the views of the minister should be submitted on or before the next date of hearing fixed for March 8.

According the official source, Revenue minister had communicated in this regard earlier intending to do so through personal secretary vide Office letter (No-59/14.02.2022), based on which, a notice has been served to the Minister. In addition, the name of erstwhile Geology Department Joint Director, Zonal Survey in Dhenkanal Amiya Kumar Rout, who is also a party to the case, was wrongly mentioned in the primary probe report, the Lokayukta’s official communique stated.

Also read: Forest dept orders probe after video of hunting wild parrots goes viral

The former joint director’s actual name is Anup Kumar Rout and he has already been given superannuation. His residential address is Plot No-20 of Lane-5, Durgamadhab Nagar in Bhubaneswar. The retired government official should be issued a notice accordingly to remain present during the next hearing, the Lokayukta order mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention, the leaseholder Jena was given permission by Dharmasala tehsil administration for the mining of Blackstone on a three-acre patch of land at Aruha hill. However, Jena had carried out mining activities over a patch of 6 acre and 80 decimal instead.

The Lokayukta had ordered erstwhile Jajpur district Collector, four tehsildars of Dharmasala and three RIs of Aruha circle, including the lessee Jena in November 26 last year to submit their clarifications.

The officials and lessee concerned were given only six-week’s time.

The RI of Aruha Circle-I had then prepared a wrong sketch map of the leased area covering 6 acre and 80 decimal. The sketch map was subsequently certified by former Dharmasala tehsildar and he had ordered Geologist Gautam Sahu to prepare a detailed mining plan.

Detailed mining plan was, in turn, approved by the joint director Rout. For which, Rout was also earlier ordered to submit his explanation.

Former Revenue Inspector (RI) of the Aruha circle Basudev Sahoo, leaseholder Trinath Jena, former Dharmasala tehsildar and presently Deputy Collector of Gajapati Prabhas Kumar Behura were present during the hearing and have given their respective clarifications.

Excess mining of the precious Blackstone from Aruha hill has resulted in severe revenue loss for the state government. It is alleged that the lease owner has mined Blackstone from the hill in connivance with Jajpur local police and tehsil officials. The Lokayukta had issued notice over a petition (1355/2020) filed by social activist Sarbeswar Behura on excess mining of Blackstone from the hill and subsequent loss of huge revenue to State government, December 10, 2020.

The complainant Behura, while filing the petition, had prayed before the Lokayukta to direct an inquiry into the issue by the state Crime Branch and accordingly order recovery of the lost revenue amount.

According to the petition, the Dharmasala tehsil office had published a notice inviting applications for leasing of Aruha Blackstone quarry-1, September 1, 2017. Accordingly, lessee Jena was given a five-year contract (2017-2018 to 2021-2022) for Blackstone mining from Aruha hill on the basis of Odisha Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016.

PNN