Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,558 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 9,75,690. The active caseload in the state now stands at 16,715. Out of the 1,558 new infections, 904 were reported from quarantine centres while 654 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 1,615 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 479 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 241 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Balasore (97), Puri (82), Angul (80), Jajpur (78), Jagatsinghpur (67), Bhadrak (42), Mayurbhanj (41), Kendrapara (35), Sundargarh (28), Nayagarh (25), Dhenkanal (23), Kandhamal (18), Keonjhar and Sambalpur (14 each), Nabarangpur (13), Bolangir (10), Deogarh (nine), Kalahandi, Rayagada and Subarnapur (eight each), Ganjam and Jharsuguda (seven each), Bargarh (six), Malkangiri (five), Boudh and Gajapati (three each) and Koraput and Nuapada (two each).

The State Pool reported 103 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,59,50,444 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 2,039.

PNN