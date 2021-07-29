Sambalpur: Odisha government mulls setting up cottages and several other tourist facilities on an island in Hirakud reservoir to promote ecotourism in Sambalpur district, Western Odisha Development Corporation (WODC) chairman Asit Tripathy Wednesday said.

Provisions will be made at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore to provide requisite facilities to domestic and foreign tourists, Tripathy informed.

A blueprint has already been prepared for the purpose, with the assistance of a multi-national company. The ambitious project would include a cruise boat, two luxury boats, a boating club and restaurants as well, an official source informed.

According to the source, hotel and water-sport facilities will also be developed on the island to accommodate domestic and foreign tourists.

Besides, the state government has sanctioned Rs 250 crore for the development of the Samaleswari temple under Samalei Yojana. Provisions have also been made to give compensation to around 200 families who are likely to be displaced for the temple beautification project.

PNN