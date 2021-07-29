Sakhigopal: Famous Sakhigopal temple and Satyabadi Bakula Bana in Puri district will get a facelift under the heritage site development and beautification initiative of the state government, district collector Samarth Verma said Wednesday.

According to Verma, the development and beautification plan chalked out for Sakhigopal includes restoration of Radhakunda, Shyamakunda, Chandan Pokhari and surrounding areas of the temple with adequate electrification and lighting. The facelift would help attract more tourists to the Vaishnavite temple.

Similarly, the artefacts at Satyabadi Bakula Bana Vidyalaya (open school) will be restored. The 19-acre forest area will have pavements, resting podiums, an open theatre, gallery and vending zones.

The low-lying areas at Satyabadi Bakula Bana will be developed with the renovation of ponds and natural creeks. Besides, boating facility will be introduced there. The forest will have a children’s park and an audio-visual interpretation centre.

Presently, the Bakula Bana is under possession of Sakhigopal temple trust. After development, a separate committee will be formed for its effective maintenance and management, Verma added.

Earlier in the day, Satyabadi MLA Umakanta Samantaray and collector Verma reviewed the available infrastructures at these two locations. A fund of Rs 7 crore has already been allocated for the purpose in first phase by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, MLA Samantaray said.

PNN